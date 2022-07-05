Suspect shot in head by Palm Beach Co. deputy expected to survive

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified a 20-year-old knife-wielding man who was shot in the head by a deputy Saturday morning near Boca Raton.

The suspect, Tzvi Allswang, is hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive his injuries, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Officials said after Allswang is released from the hospital he will face numerous felony charges.

Allswang was shot Saturday shortly before 6:30 a.m. after deputies responded to a welfare check in the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail, an affluent neighborhood in southern Palm Beach County.

When deputies arrived at the home, they heard a woman screaming for help.

This is the knife that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a suspect was using to hold a woman against her will when a deputy shot him. The knife is visible on the blood-stained floor.

Law enforcement made forced entry into the residence and located the woman, who they said was held against her will at knifepoint by Allswang.

The sheriff's office said Allswang refused to drop the knife, prompting a deputy to shoot him, striking him once in the head.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment where she was in stable condition Saturday.

A friend of the victim contacted WPTV and said that he and others became concerned when the woman did not return home. They said the woman had gone to the home Larkspur Trail as part of her work.

Allswang is facing charges of armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave. The deputy's name has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigator on this case. The sheriff's office and State Attorney's Office are also investigating the incident.

