Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jupiter teenager.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was last seen Saturday in the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top Adidas shoes.

She is 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing 142 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, she may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black and white gold sandals.

He is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

The FDLE said they may be traveling in a dark minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.

