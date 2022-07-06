Advertisement

Florida's gas prices drop 10 cents per gallon in a week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida’s average price per gallon is down 10 cents in a week, putting Florida among one of the top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA.

Experts at AAA say the lack of demand is driving the prices down. However, they also say July is typically the busiest driving month, so the volatility will likely continue through the next few weeks.

The price of crude oil is showing a downward trend. Crude oil fell below $100/barrel for the first time in 8 weeks.

Florida is still below the national average, which sits at $4.80 a gallon. Florida’s average is at $4.53.

The West Palm Beach and Boca Raton area is seeing the highest prices in the state, according to AAA.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents
Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County suspect 'did not recall' killing man, woman
Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

Latest News

Indiantown gas leak forces evacuations
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home
Singer Island event gets heat for provocative flyer
2 arrested after leaving young kids alone at Vero Beach hotel room