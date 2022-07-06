Florida's gas prices drop 10 cents per gallon in a week

Florida’s average price per gallon is down 10 cents in a week, putting Florida among one of the top 10 largest weekly decreases, according to AAA.

Experts at AAA say the lack of demand is driving the prices down. However, they also say July is typically the busiest driving month, so the volatility will likely continue through the next few weeks.

The price of crude oil is showing a downward trend. Crude oil fell below $100/barrel for the first time in 8 weeks.

Florida is still below the national average, which sits at $4.80 a gallon. Florida’s average is at $4.53.

The West Palm Beach and Boca Raton area is seeing the highest prices in the state, according to AAA.

