Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents
Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County suspect 'did not recall' killing man, woman
Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to interview with House Jan. 6 panel
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
The child care industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Child care costs soaring due to inflation
Daniel Guess holds a photograph of himself, right, along with his father, Larry Guess, center,...
Gun violence in US leaves long list of victims