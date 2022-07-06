Indiantown gas leak forces evacuations
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
An Indiantown neighborhood was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning because of a gas leak, authorities said.
According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a two-inch commercial gas line was ruptured around 9 a.m. in the area of of Southwest Palm Beach Street and Southwest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
"The surrounding areas have been evacuated," the agency tweeted.
A HAZMAT team responded to the scene and clamped the line, stopping the leak.
A spokesperson for Martin County Fire Rescue said a gas company arrived to make the necessary repairs, and the evacuation order was lifted before 10:30 a.m.
No one was injured. Officials said it's unclear how the line got ruptured. However, construction was taking place in the area.
