Indiantown gas leak forces evacuations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
An Indiantown neighborhood was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning because of a gas leak, authorities said.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, a two-inch commercial gas line was ruptured around 9 a.m. in the area of of Southwest Palm Beach Street and Southwest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"The surrounding areas have been evacuated," the agency tweeted.

A HAZMAT team responded to the scene and clamped the line, stopping the leak.

A spokesperson for Martin County Fire Rescue said a gas company arrived to make the necessary repairs, and the evacuation order was lifted before 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured. Officials said it's unclear how the line got ruptured. However, construction was taking place in the area.

