Missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia; arrest made

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
A missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in a city northeast of Atlanta and a 19-year man was arrested without incident and charged with statutory rape in Georgia, according to police agencies Wednesday.

The girl was safely located one day after her disappearance prompted an Amber Alert.

Oliver Ramos drove the girl to Chamblee, Georgia, according to police in Jupiter and Chamblee.

The Chamblee Police Department was contacted by FBI in Atlanta, advising of a missing teen.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation also worked to identify the teen's location.

Investigators and officers were able to determine her exact location, an apartment complex in Chamblee, where the suspect lived, due to recent communication between the missing 15-year-old and her case worker in Florida, the Chamblee Police Department said in a news release.

Lt. Jason Waasdorp, a spokesman with the Chamblee Police Department, told WPTV that the rape charge is based on an incident at the apartment complex.

Waasdorp said Ramos was arrested about 10:30 a.m. and held in the city jail until being transferred to the county jail, where he was booked at 8:27 p.m. He was being held on the rape charge, as well as interference with custody.

Waasdorp said a first appearance is likely Thursday with plans to hold him there.

Jupiter police said the teen was possibly abducted about noon Saturday from her home on Fourth Street.

Police said Ramos had a history of being verbally abusive and was a known acquaintance of the girl.

Her mother was thankful that her daughter was found safe.

"The police did a very good job. I am grateful to the detective who helped me yesterday," the mother said. "Thank you very much to all the people who helped me, too."

