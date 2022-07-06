Advertisement

Missing girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police said Wednesday that a missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in Georgia.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was safely located near Chamblee, Georgia, which is northeast of Atlanta.

Police said Tuesday that officers were investigating the teen's disappearance, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Officials said she was possibly abducted by Oliver Ramos on Saturday from her home on Fourth Street in Jupiter.

Jupiter police, the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Chamblee Police Department, worked together to identify the teen's location.

Reyes-Hernandez's mother, Yolanda Hernandez, was thankful that her daughter was found safe.

"The police did a very good job. I am grateful to the detective who helped me yesterday," Hernandez said. "Thank you very much to all the people who helped me too."

Police said no arrests have been made in the case at this time "pending further investigation" of the incident.

Anyone with further information regarding the case may contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents
Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County suspect ‘did not recall’ killing man, woman
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Norwegian Cruise Line to drop requirement for COVID-19 test
Indiantown gas leak forces evacuations