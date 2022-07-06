Advertisement

Palm Beach County, Martin County school districts hosting job fairs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County and Martin County school districts are hosting job fairs at various locations this month.

The School District of Palm Beach County is hosting job fairs on the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 11, 2022 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
North Location
John F. Kennedy Middle School
1901 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
South Location
Carver Middle School
101 Barwick Rd., Delray Beach, FL 33445

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Location
West Technical Education Center
2625 NW 16th St., Belle Glade, FL 33430

Thursday, July 14, 2022 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Central Location
Fulton-Holland Educational Services Center
3300 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Martin County School District will host its summer job fair on July 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m....
Martin County School District will host its summer job fair on July 14, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Indian River State College's Chastain Campus.

The Martin County School District is hosting its job fair on July 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at  Indian River State College's Chastain Campus.

The Martin County School District is currently hiring classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, school bus operators and assistants, food service workers, maintenance/skilled trades workers, information technology staff and more.

To learn more about the different positions being offered at the School District of Palm Beach County or to apply, click here.

To register for the Martin County School District job fair, click here or to view current employment opportunities, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Fort Pierce triplex fire displaces at least 17 residents
Teens blow off fingers playing with fireworks in West Palm Beach
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Palm Beach County suspect ‘did not recall’ killing man, woman

Latest News

Suspect shot by deputy transferred from hospital to jail
Large credit bureaus overhauling how medical debt affects you
Nikolas Cruz's defense team seeks to exclude swastikas, racial slurs
Man ran illegal gambling operation at Palm Beach Co. arcade, arrest report says