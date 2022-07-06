Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Tuesday evening inside a Port St. Lucie home, authorities said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called to a home in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for a welfare check after a 911 caller received "concerning information" about two people who live at the property.

Police said they made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the couple before a SWAT Team forced its way into the home.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a 36-year-old man, identified as the victim's boyfriend, was also dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A murder-suicide scene in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue in Port St. Lucie on July 6, 2022.

Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the community.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Port St. Lucie Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 772-871-5001.

If you are in need of mental health resources, please call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

