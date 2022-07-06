Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a Port St. Lucie home on Tuesday.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department was called for a welfare check about two people who lived in a home on Southwest Apache Ave.
Officers say they made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact the couple before the SWAT Team forced their way into the home.
According to police, a 33-year-old woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a 36-year-old man, identified as the victim’s boyfriend, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident and that there is no threat to the community.
Scripps Only Content 2022