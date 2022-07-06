Suspect shot by deputy transferred from hospital to jail

A knife-wielding suspect who was shot in the head by a deputy during an alleged hostage situation is out of the hospital and now at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Deputies arrived at the jail with the suspect, Tzvi Allswang, 20, after he was discharged Wednesday from a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said he's facing charges including armed false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual battery with force.

From a distance, Contact 5 was able to watch as Allswang was rolled into the booking area while seated in a wheelchair.

A knife-wielding man was shot in the head by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy at a home on Larkspur Trail in the Thornhill Green community July 2, 2022, near Boca Raton, Fla.

The sheriff's office said a deputy shot Allswang in the head early Saturday morning at a home along Larkspur Trail near Boca Raton during a hostage situation.

The details of the alleged crime haven't been released but are reportedly gruesome.

A friend of the victim said that loved ones became concerned when the victim didn't return home Friday night from the home where she reportedly went for her job.

This is the knife that Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera says a suspect was using to hold a woman against her will when a deputy shot him. The knife is visible on the blood-stained floor.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the home several times and finally forced their way in after hearing a woman scream.

Inside the home, the sheriff's office said deputies found Allswang holding the victim at knifepoint. Deputies said they told him to drop the knife. When he didn’t, the sheriff’s office said a deputy shot him in the head.

Allswang is expected to face a judge Thursday morning.

Contact 5 reached out to his father, but he had no comment.

The sheriff's office identified the deputy who shot Allswang as Sgt. William Nogueras — a 14-year employee of the agency.

