19-year-old Lake Park man dies after vehicle plunges into pond

A Lake Park man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle crashed into a pond and became submerged, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 112 in Martin County.

FHP said the unidentified man was traveling southbound on I-95 Mile when for some unknown reason he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a retention pond where it became submerged.

Officials said a 25-year-old passenger in the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to land but the driver remained inside the vehicle underwater.

Crews arrived at the scene and entered the water but were unable to locate the vehicle and the driver due to the deep depth and low visibility of the water.

Martin County Fire Rescue dive team was later able to locate the vehicle and the driver who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are at the scene to investigate further.

