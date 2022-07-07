6 migrants detained, 2 missing after boat comes ashore in Gulf Stream

Authorities are searching for two people after a possible migrant smuggling investigation in Palm Beach County.

Police say eight migrants, including an 85-year-old woman, arrived by boat on Thursday at around 3 a.m. along Gulf Stream beach.

“I’m standing out by the door and the first thing I notice is two gentlemen running, followed by a woman walking briskly,” said resident Don Bosak.

The vessel washed up behind the El Cortijo Condominiums along North Ocean Boulevard.

Six migrants were detained and turned over to border patrol, while the search continues for the other two.

“I heard officers, like 15, 20 minutes later, in the bushes looking all over the place and I heard them yelling, ‘stop, stop,'" Bosak said.

Border patrol says the migrants were of mixed nationalities, including Dominican Republic, Haiti and Brazil but traveled from the Bahamas.

