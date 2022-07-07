Advertisement

Fort Pierce police searching for persons of interest in deadly shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fort Pierce police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed inside his car late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of North 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found a 31-year-old man shot inside a Nissan SUV. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police on Thursday released a picture of two men who are persons of interest in the case.

A picture of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of North 27th Street in Fort Pierce on July 5, 2022.

If you know who they are, call Det. Ludmila Quintao at 772-370-6136 or lquintao@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

