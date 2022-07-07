Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Fort Pierce

The Housing Division is hosting a free eviction prevention clinic Thursday for renters who are in process of losing their homes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Ft. Pierce.

The clinic offers residents an opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts from Palm Beach County's Legal Aide Society to learn about their rights as a tenant.

"It's really geared more toward renters who are worried about the eviction process, or maybe they're starting to fall behind or maybe they've already gotten eviction notices. They can go meet with some legal staff to help them and help protect their rights," said Erick Gill, Communications Director for St. Lucie County.

Residents wishing to meet with representatives from the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County should bring all documents that may be important for review, including any court documents, notices from landlords, current lease agreement (if you have one), proof of payments, etc.

For more information, click here.



