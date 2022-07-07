Advertisement

Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Housing Division is hosting a free eviction prevention clinic Thursday for renters who are in process of losing their homes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Ft. Pierce.

The clinic offers residents an opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts from Palm Beach County's Legal Aide Society to learn about their rights as a tenant.

"It's really geared more toward renters who are worried about the eviction process, or maybe they're starting to fall behind or maybe they've already gotten eviction notices. They can go meet with some legal staff to help them and help protect their rights," said Erick Gill, Communications Director for St. Lucie County.

Residents wishing to meet with representatives from the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County should bring all documents that may be important for review, including any court documents, notices from landlords, current lease agreement (if you have one), proof of payments, etc.

For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia
Man ran illegal gambling operation at Palm Beach Co. arcade, arrest report says
2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media after Conservative Party candidate...
Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign
Delray Beach woman struck by stray bullet on Fourth of July
City leader apologizes for remarks about controversial beach party
Lake Park man, 19, dies after vehicle plunges into pond