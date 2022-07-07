'Godfather' actor James Caan dead at 82

James Caan, who portrayed the hot-headed, ill-fated mobster Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather," has died at the age of 82, his family announced Thursday on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," a tweet on Caan's official Twitter handle said. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

A cause of death was not provided.

Caan was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the heir to the Corleone mafia family in director Francis Ford Coppola's epic adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel. "The Godfather," released in 1972, is regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made and is considered – well – the godfather of the gangster genre. It went on to win three Oscars, including best picture, and was nominated for seven more, including Caan's best supporting actor nod.

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, James Caan as Sonny Corleone, Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone and John Cazale as Fredo Corleone from the 1972 film "The Godfather."

Caan's other movies include 1981's "Thief," a neo-noir thriller from writer-director Michael Mann about an ex-convict who is reluctantly tasked with pulling off one more heist – this one planned for Palm Beach – to escape his life of crime, 1988's "Alien Nation," 1990's "Misery," director Rob Reiner's adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a writer who is terrorized and held against his will after a crash, 1992's "Honeymoon in Vegas" and the 2003 Christmas comedy "Elf," in which he plays the birth father to Will Farrell's titular character.

He made his film debut in writer-director Billy Wilder's "Irma la Douce" in 1963 and would later team with Coppola for the first time in 1969's "The Rain People."

His final film role was in last year's romantic comedy "Queen Bees."

Scripps Only Content 2022