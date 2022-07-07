Advertisement

Griner pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court on Thursday amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after being arrested on drug charges. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW — Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner reportedly pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said, according to Reuters.

NPR reports that Griner said she mistakenly packed marijuana in her luggage.

Griner’s trial began last week amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after her arrest.

A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that U.S. criticism of how Russia’s handling the case wouldn’t help her release prospects.

The White House previously said it is pursuing “every avenue to bring Brittney home.”

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage.

She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Report a typo

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Man ran illegal gambling operation at Palm Beach Co. arcade, arrest report says
Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia
2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie home

Latest News

Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Fort Pierce
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media after Conservative Party candidate...
Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign
Delray Beach woman struck by stray bullet on Fourth of July
City leader apologizes for remarks about controversial beach party