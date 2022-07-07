Advertisement

Indian River State College is now recruiting adjunct instructors

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teaching positions are now available at Indian River State College campuses in Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie, Stuart and Vero Beach.

In-person positions are available for various subjects, including history, math, electrical engineering, digital media, interior design, nursing, plumbing and much more.

For a complete list of available positions and requirements, click here.

For questions or additional information, call 772-462-7280.

