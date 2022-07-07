Martin County High student is finalist for national Doodle for Google contest

A Martin County High School student who was selected as the Florida winner of the national Doodle for Google student contest needs your help for the next phase of the competition.

Sophie Araque-Liu, a junior, is one of 54 state and territory winners. Her art submission was inspired by the prompt "I care for myself by..."

Watch Martin County High Doodle for Google Florida Winner

Voting began Thursday at 1 p.m. and will end July 13 at 3 a.m. EST.

To vote for Araque-Liu, click here.

