'Nobody Buried Alone' provides proper burial for 111 unidentified people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A burial service for 111 unclaimed or unidentified dead was held Wednesday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach.

The service marked the 11th anniversary of the church's "Nobody Buried Alone" burials.

Since its inception 11 years ago, Father Gabriel Ghanoum has claimed hundreds of cremated remains from various funeral homes in Palm Beach County and overseen their proper burial at the cemetery.

The cremated remains include miscarried and stillborn babies, and children and adults of all ages, races and religious affiliations.

