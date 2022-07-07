Prosecutors seek to present 450 pictures, videos during Parkland sentencing

Pre-trial motions for the Parkland shooter's upcoming sentencing trial continued in court Thursday.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer and attorneys are working to determine what evidence will be shown to the jury during the trial.

At this point, the state plans to present about 450 photographs and videos of the 34 victims.

RELATED: Defense team seeks to exclude swastikas, racial slurs, child pornography comments

However, Nikolas Cruz's defense team wants to limit the number of photographs, calling them gruesome, non-relevant and overly prejudicial.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer is shown during a hearing in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

It's unclear when the judge will make a ruling on the matter.

The court will not be back in session until Tuesday.

Opening statements will start on July 18.

Seventeen people were killed and 17 others were injured during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 2018.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to the Parkland school massacre.

A 12-panel jury will determine if Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison without parole.

Scripps Only Content 2022