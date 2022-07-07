Riviera Beach city council hear from residents about controversial beach party

Before the city council meeting for Riviera Beach began, councilmembers Julia Botel and Tradick McCoy were having a heated discussion.

Much of Wednesday night's conversation focused on a beach party and event this past weekend titled " Wet Dreams."

The promoter said some tried to cancel the gathering by spreading rumors before it ever started, falsely claiming the promoter had been banned in other parts of South Florida and alleging the event would lead to violence.

As for Botel, some called attention to a message she sent ahead of the event stating "that since finding out about it on Thursday, I tried to get it canceled and stop it from occurring."

Going on to state that she had asked the city manager about changing policies to "protect us in the future."

In front of a packed house, councilwoman Botel read a statement apologizing.

"It is ludicrous that anyone would call me a racist based on my actions. I certainly am not a racist and it was not my intent to prevent anyone from using the beach which clearly belongs to all of us in the city," she said.

Botel went on to say she was sorry.

"I'm sorry I didn't take into account the differences in perspective based on my background and culture that of many of the young people in our city," she said.

Many of Wednesday night's speakers said the apology did not go far enough.

"Your actions this weekend doesn't sit with 'I'm not a racist,'" one woman said.

Some called for an investigation.

"The title to me was so non-inclusive. I mean, what does one do with children to a "Wet Dreams" party? another woman said.

While speaker after speaker shared their concerns.

"If we can do right by some, we can do right by all," a resident of Riviera Beach said.

Wednesday night there were four hours of comments to be heard. It's unclear whether anything was done about city policy or if there will be an investigation.

