What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve.

A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC.

"It's more transmissible than prior variants, however, we found that it it's less severe than the initial omicron variant," Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Broward Health's interim chief medical officer, said.

A new study from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system has found some alarming results of the health risks due to reinfection of COVID-19.

Those that have had two or more reported infections had more than twice the risk of dying compared to those fighting the infection for the first time. They also are three times more likely to be hospitalized within six months of their last infection.

"What we're now seeing is that people that have had these reinfections tend to get sicker over time," Lenchus said.

Researchers said reinfection also increases the likelihood of getting lung and heart problems, diabetes, digestive and kidney disorders, as well as neurological problems.

Still, doctors advise those who need to get the booster to get the shot.

"Take the precautions that we've been saying for the last two years," Lenchus said. "Wash your hands, stay away from other people that are sick and stay up on the vaccinations with the booster."

The CDC's COVID data tracker shows that Palm Beach County and every Treasure Coast county continue to have a high number of cases.

