Police said a child was found wandering alone in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

According to police, the 4-year-old boy was found near South Dixie Highway and Forest Hill Boulevard at about 7 a.m.

Officials said in a post at 9:30 a.m. that he was reunited with his family.

The child was reunited with family. Thank you for the shares… https://t.co/Z5NUtZUp90 — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) July 8, 2022

