Child found wandering alone in West Palm Beach
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a child found wandering alone in West Palm Beach Friday morning.
According to police, the boy was found near South Dixie Hwy. and Forest Hill Blvd. around 7 a.m.
He was found wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, no shoes and a red anklet on his right ankle.
If you know who the child is, you're asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.
