Police are asking for the public's help to identify a child found wandering alone in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

According to police, the boy was found near South Dixie Hwy. and Forest Hill Blvd. around 7 a.m.

He was found wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, no shoes and a red anklet on his right ankle.

If you know who the child is, you're asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Do you know me? This child was located at 7am by a citizen near Summa St and S Dixie Hwy. Black t-shirt, blue shorts, no shoes, red bracelet on his right ankle. Please call the WPBPD if you know this child. @A_Child_Missing @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/pewhfsdrmV — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) July 8, 2022

