Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie to close

An all-inclusive Treasure Coast resort with a focus on sports is being sold and ceasing operations.

A letter obtained by WPTV states that Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie will be permanently shutting down its operations in September.

The sale will also slash 226 jobs that vary from cooks, servers, and child care coordinators.

"As an athlete here, I feel like it's better if Club Med is closing down because it gave people who work very hard here, like, a lot of strain and stress off their back," said volleyball athlete Caroline Whitelaw. "Because then they don’t have to worry about taking care the people at the resort and the athletes here."

WPTV reached out to Club Med regarding the sale and who are the new property owners. The resort sent our news team the following statement:

"At this time details of a potential sale of Club Med Sandpiper Bay remain confidential. In the event of a sale, we are committed to our employees and will be providing opportunities for those that may be impacted to find work at other Club Med locations around the world."

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin released the following statement to WPTV:

"It's heartbreaking to see Club Med moving its operations out of Port St. Lucie, and our hearts go out to its employees. Club Med Sandpiper Bay's all-inclusive resort was a one-of-a-kind family destination, and we are proud Club Med called Port St. Lucie home for so long. We look forward to welcoming the new owners, Altitude International Holdings, Inc., which has a 40-year history of developing performance academies and operating in hospitality."

