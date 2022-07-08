Fellsmere police seek identity of 2 teens accused of stealing BB guns

Fellsmere Police Department is trying to identify two teens who they say are suspects in the theft of three BB guns from a local store.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday, July 3, at approximately 5:48 p.m. at Tractor Supply located at 10735 CR-512.

Officials said one of the BB guns is a Crossman 1911 classic. The other two are Crossman C11's.

BB gun.PNG

BB gun 1.PNG

According to police, the two teens were last seen on mountain bikes heading east on CR-512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360 and ask for Ofc. Jones, or Det. Taylor.

