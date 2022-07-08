Fellsmere police seek identity of 2 teens accused of stealing BB guns
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fellsmere Police Department is trying to identify two teens who they say are suspects in the theft of three BB guns from a local store.
Police said the incident occurred Sunday, July 3, at approximately 5:48 p.m. at Tractor Supply located at 10735 CR-512.
Officials said one of the BB guns is a Crossman 1911 classic. The other two are Crossman C11's.
According to police, the two teens were last seen on mountain bikes heading east on CR-512.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360 and ask for Ofc. Jones, or Det. Taylor.
