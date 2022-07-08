Advertisement

Fellsmere police seek identity of 2 teens accused of stealing BB guns

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fellsmere Police Department is trying to identify two teens who they say are suspects in the theft of three BB guns from a local store.

Police said the incident occurred Sunday, July 3, at approximately 5:48 p.m. at Tractor Supply located at 10735 CR-512.

Officials said one of the BB guns is a Crossman 1911 classic. The other two are Crossman C11's.

BB gun.PNG
BB gun.PNG
BB gun 1.PNG
BB gun 1.PNG

According to police, the two teens were last seen on mountain bikes heading east on CR-512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fellsmere Police Department at 772-571-1360 and ask for Ofc. Jones, or Det. Taylor.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Mental health therapist describes terrifying case of torture, rape
What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?
Renters facing eviction can apply for legal aid assistance
Bradford Freeman, believed to be the last surviving member of a legendary group from the U.S....
Bradford Freeman, last “Band of Brothers” survivor, has died
Councilwoman Julia Botel apologizes for remarks about ‘Wet Dreams’ beach party

Latest News

Acreage cancer cluster trial underway in West Palm Beach
New rules would strip transgender therapies from Medicaid coverage
Pediatricians urge childhood vaccinations before school year starts
Iconic 1950's-style diner closing in Delray Beach