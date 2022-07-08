Food distribution draws in crowds hours before it begins

Farm Share is hosting a food distribution at the Palm Beach Outlets Friday morning.

The line for food started hours before the distribution began at 8 a.m.

The food distribution is located at 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and the parking lot is accessible from Congress Ave..

The distribution will go until supplies last.

Farm Share is the largest food bank in the state and supplies up to 8 million pounds of food a month to South Florida families. Only recently did they get extend their services to the Palm Beach County area when they saw a growing need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone is asked to remain in their car when it’s their turn in line.

