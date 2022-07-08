Advertisement

Fort Pierce woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A 68-year-old woman from St. Lucie County is enjoying retirement on the Treasure Coast after cashing in on a big lottery prize.

Florida Lottery officials announced this week that Mary Ann Dupuis of Fort Pierce won $1 million after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Dupuis purchased her winning ticket from a Publix, located at 5473 Northwest Saint James Drive, in Port St. Lucie.

Officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2021.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-756,000.

