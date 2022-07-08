Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

You can be a part of our WPTV First Alert Weather team and be the eyes and ears in the South Florida community no matter what weather is headed our way.

Everyone loves to talk about weather in South Florida. It's part of what makes this piece of paradise home to so many people.

At WPTV, we want to do more than just talk. We are inviting you to help shape the conversation by joining the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team!

Our WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team is a community of weather enthusiasts, connecting real people to real weather across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Together, we will track weather and share observations from cool, sunny winter days to the severe weather we see throughout the year.

In this community, your insights and observations can be the actual "First Alert" that lets us and other community members know about what's going on in your neighborhood weather-wise.

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT AS A WEATHER SPOTTER?

What are we looking for from you? You are our eyes and ears out in South Florida that we cover.

As team members, we invite you to share weather photos and video. We're looking for your best sunrise/sunset, rain totals, severe weather phenomenon or damage — and those are just some of the things we'll be looking for.

Also, your photos may be shown with your name both on-air and online.

If you're interested in participating, please fill out the form below for a chance to take part in a virtual training session hosted by our very own WPTV First Alert Weather team. This training session will take place via Zoom. We will provide a secure link for your participation.

Sign Up To Become WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter

Please complete the form below to register to join the WPTV First Alert Weather Spotter program.

First Name Last Name City County Phone Number Email Are you 21 or older? Do you have any weather measuring instruments in your possession? If so, please list. Please provide at least two questions you would like to ask Steve Weagle and the WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists. Security Check Submit

Click here to print license, waiver and release form. Please return form to jonathan.diego@wptv.com. All submissions must be received before you become a WPTV Weather Spotter.

Scripps Only Content 2022