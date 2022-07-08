Peter Rabbit musical hops into Boca

A new interactive children’s musical is hopping into hearts filled with nostalgia at Boca Raton’s Wick Theatre this July.

Organizers said that because of the coronavirus pandemic for many kids this will be their first theater experience.

“[Children have] never seen live theatre and they are focused, they are glued to the seats and take part in it. It is so much fun when they actually come up on the stage for the first time that they're here on this stage with the lights and all the action and they're a part of the show. It's wonderful. And let me tell you, the parents love it as well,” said Marylin Wick, president and CEO of the Wick Theatre.

It was important to organizers to make sure some of the scary elements were eliminated from the 'tail.'

"Many of these fairy tales that we've done in the past all have those dark elements and a frightening for children. When you want to introduce children to something brand new, like theater. You don't want to give them a frightening experience. You want to give them a happy experience where they get to participate, get up on stage, be part of the cast, and it just brings an element to the joy on their faces when they are not frightened," said the show's creator, writer, and lyricist, Anthony Grouppuso.

Tickets start at $20 for kids and $30 for adults.

