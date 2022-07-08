Advertisement

Woman hid mom's body in freezer to collect disability benefits, cops say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Sebastian woman is under arrest after police said she stuffed her dead mother's body into a freezer because she wanted to continue receiving her mom's disability benefits.

Officers found the body of Marie Hoskins, 93, on April 28 inside a chest freezer in her garage at her home in the 100 block of Paddock Street.

Sebastian police said Friday that Hoskins' daughter, Michele Hoskins, 64, was arrested Thursday for tampering with or destroying evidence and failing to report her mother's death.

According to investigators, Hoskins admitted to finding her mother deceased in her bedroom in April, then buying a deep freezer to hide her mother's body because she was concerned she wouldn't be able to receive her mom's disability benefits anymore.

The garage door to a Sebastian home in the 100 block of Paddock Street where a woman's body was found in chest freezer on April 28, 2022.

Police found a heavily soiled bed mattress hidden among thick brush and palm tree branches in the backyard.

The investigation revealed that Marie Hoskins died from natural causes and her body wasn't put inside the freezer for two weeks.

Michele Hoskins was booked into the Indian River County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She's being held on $10,000 bond.

