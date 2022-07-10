Advertisement

14-year-old girl missing from Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Broward County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl from North Lauderdale.

Detectives say Jaylah Nelson was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, near the 7900 block of Hampton Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Jaylah is about 5' 3" tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange and blue shorts, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

