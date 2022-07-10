Town of Jupiter celebrates 162 years of Jupiter Lighthouse

High atop the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, you may find one of the most beautiful views in Palm Beach County.

The town of Jupiter is celebrating 162 years of the historic landmark.

Standing at 105 ft tall, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse is the oldest building in Palm Beach County.

First conceived in 1851, the lighthouse took more than eight years to complete. The first lighting was on July 10, 1860.

In 1989, they opened her up for one day a year.

These days, visitors can make the 105-step trip up to the top nearly every day of the week.

The town plans for the beacon to continue to light the way for centuries to come.

To mark the occasion, the public is invited to the lighthouse where there was food trucks, giveaways, and activities for people of all ages.

Children had free admission. The celebration ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

