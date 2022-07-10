Woman shot in Broward Co., suspect arrested after chase into Palm Beach Co.
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A woman was shot Saturday evening in Broward County and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of SW 18th Street in West Park.
Shortly after 6 p.m. deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and located the victim.
She was taken to a local hospital.
Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department located the suspect in their city and pursued them onto I-95 northbound.
The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 7:53 p.m. at the Congress Avenue exit of I-95 in Palm Beach County.
The investigation remains ongoing.
