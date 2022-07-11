Flight that departed from PBIA forced to return after emergency

A flight that departed Monday morning from Palm Beach International Airport had to return following a problem with the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Contour Airlines Flight 207 departed from the airport at 10:50 a.m., bound for Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York.

However, just a few minutes into the flight, officials said the flight crew declared an emergency due to an oil temperature issue.

According to the online tracking website FlightAware, the plane was over the Treasure Coast before it made a U-turn back to PBIA.

The Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft successfully landed back at PBIA at 11:25 a.m.

A spokesperson for the FAA said their agency would investigate the matter.

No injuries were reported.

