LGBTQ advocates decry possible gender dysphoria treatment changes

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration is poised to end Medicaid coverage of gender dysphoria treatments as soon as this week.

AHCA is set to decide after the public comment window closes at 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials said hundreds of people have weighed in on the controversial rule change.

If this rule change take place, Florida would be among a small, but growing group of states explicitly excluding Medicaid coverage of transgender therapies.

There are nine states at the moment and Florida would make it ten.

If approved, the rule change cuts Medicaid coverage of puberty-blocking meds, hormone therapies and sex-reassignment surgeries to combat gender dysphoria.

As of Monday morning, AHCA received about 1,200 total public comments from opponents and supporters.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo tweeted that "Florida doesn’t support the medicalization of minors with GD because the benefits are unproven, and the risks are extraordinarily high."

Ladapo shared a clip of Chloe Cole, a fellow supporter of the change.

The 17-year-old said she regretted her decision to start the treatments at 13.

However, there are plenty in the medical community supporting the treatments.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is among them, saying the therapies do reduce gender dysphoria and improve mental health.

"The vast majority of medical experts fundamentally disagree with what the state is proposing," state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Winter Park, said.

The lawmaker is a strong LGBTQ advocate, warning upwards of 9,000 transgender Floridians will be impacted by the rule change.

Cutting access to their treatments, he said, could have dire consequences.

"It's more than just being mean-spirited against trans people. This rule change may cost lives," Smith said.

AHCA Secretary Simone Marstiller, a self-described Christian conservative, will have the final say on whether to adopt the new rule.

As the head of the agency head, she will have as much time as she wants to make that decision.

It could come very soon or after a review of that pile of public comments.

The secretary is expected to approve the rule, but that likely won’t be the end of this debate.

Groups like Lambda Legal said they’re ready to file suit, challenging its constitutionality.

