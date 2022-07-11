NFL player has big plans for Wellington Community Park

A proposed project to turn Wellington Community Park into a sports training complex appears to be gaining support.

Jon Bostic, an NFL player and Wellington resident who attended Palm Beach Central High School and the University of Florida is leading a group hoping to make it happen.

“How can we give back to these kids, how can we do it, because a lot of us made it,” Bostic told the Wellington Council last month when making his proposal.

The plans call for revamping the existing fields, along with building an indoor facility that will house youth sports academies and training facilities for professional athletes.

Village Manager Jim Barnes says the complex will also be open to Wellington residents.

“Anytime we’re involved in this kind of a project there’s always going to be a component, that’s going to be required for the village’s residents, for the village’s customers, for public use and this is no different,” Barnes said.

Under the proposal, the village would pay for clearing the park for construction and offer $33 million in financing by floating bonds.

“Wellington Athletics is proposing to come in and develop the project and what we’re proposing to do as part of that partnership is provide the public financing, which would be repaid by Wellington Athletics,” said Barnes.

The plan faces a number of approvals in Wellington, which could be completed by fall.

