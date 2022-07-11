St. Lucie County detectives seeking help in 2 weekend shootings, 1 fatal

St. Lucie County deputies are investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend, one of them fatal, while community leaders are lending support to victims of gun violence.

When Pastor Pinkie Hendley founded New Life Christian Fellowship Church on Avenue D, her mission was to get boots on the ground.

“People come in to share their stories," Hendley said.

Among those sharing their stories was Mary Sirmons.

“Part of the grieving process, you journal, you cry, you talk," said Sirmons.

Sirmons lost her granddaughter back in 2010 to a drive-by shooting, and now runs the Survivors of Murdered Victims Support Group.

“We want to have connections with mental health organizations that can help us.. those families that are grieving," said Sirmons.

Both women are dismayed by what they’re seeing out on the streets.

It was right in front of another neighborhood church Saturday night where there was a deadly confrontation.

A lone piece of crime scene tape still visible where someone was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Avenue R.

The minister here telling me he had no idea there was a shooting in front of his church as they had Sunday services as normal.

The Sheriff’s office not releasing any new information Monday, just a post on social media that an arrest had been made in this case.

Two hours after the first shooting, deputies found a 17-year-old male in his silver Infinity G35x at North 45th Street and Juanita Avenue.

He had been shot, and was last listed in critical condition.

Too many victims of gun violence says Pastor Hendley, and too many families torn apart.

She’s trying to get several non-profits together under one roof with one mission.

“So we can combat this stigma, this enemy in our community dealing with gun violence,” Hendley said.

If you have any information regarding the teen found shot at 45th Street and Juanita Drive, you’re asked to call detectives at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

