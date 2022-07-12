Advertisement

1 arrested after holding man captive in Vero Beach motel room

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A man is behind bars after holding another man captive at the Oceanaire Inn with an AR-15 rifle, police say.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the 1000 block of 21st Street. Police say the male suspect and his girlfriend were kicked out of their room, when the victim invited the suspect and his girlfriend, who he knows, inside his room to stay the night.

Officers say, that's when, the male suspect pulls out an AR-15 rifle and began threatening the victim, demanding that he tell him about the death of his relative. The victim told police he had no idea what the suspect was talking about.

"Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with a victim, a male victim, who was apparently shaken up," said Vero Beach Police Officer Darrel Rivers. "He advised that he had been held captive in his room for several hours, and that the suspect and the girlfriend of the suspect actually fell asleep in the room and he was able to escape and call 911."

Officers say drugs were found inside the suspect's room. He faces multiple charges, including false imprisonment and aggravated assault. The girlfriend is not facing any charges.

Vero Beach police continue to investigate.

