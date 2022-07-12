Advertisement

3-year-old boy dies after being found inside hot car in Miami Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Officials found the boy unresponsive in a car at 3:47 pm. near the Lubavitch Education Center campus.

At tha time, the heat index was 101 degrees and temperature was 92 degrees.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kids and Car Safety non-profit says 11 children have died in hot cars nationwide this year. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

The non-profit recommends parents never leave their child alone in the car, place a memorable item or bag in the front seat and always check the backseat when leaving the car.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Boca Raton
Flight that departed from PBIA forced to return after emergency
Police: Murder-suicide in Boca Raton involved family on vacation
Funnel cloud spotted near Boynton Beach
St. Lucie Public Schools aims to hire more than 200 teachers

Latest News

Port St. Lucie to begin leasing more garbage trucks
Lion Country Safari to use fitness trackers on crash of rhinoceroses
Police searching for missing man last seen in May in West Palm Beach
Shark sighting near Juno Beach forces swimmers out of water