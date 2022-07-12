3-year-old boy dies after being found inside hot car in Miami Gardens

Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.

Officials found the boy unresponsive in a car at 3:47 pm. near the Lubavitch Education Center campus.

At tha time, the heat index was 101 degrees and temperature was 92 degrees.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kids and Car Safety non-profit says 11 children have died in hot cars nationwide this year. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

The non-profit recommends parents never leave their child alone in the car, place a memorable item or bag in the front seat and always check the backseat when leaving the car.

Scripps Only Content 2022