3-year-old boy dies after being found inside hot car in Miami Gardens
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being left inside a hot car in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon.
Officials found the boy unresponsive in a car at 3:47 pm. near the Lubavitch Education Center campus.
At tha time, the heat index was 101 degrees and temperature was 92 degrees.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Kids and Car Safety non-profit says 11 children have died in hot cars nationwide this year. More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990.
The non-profit recommends parents never leave their child alone in the car, place a memorable item or bag in the front seat and always check the backseat when leaving the car.
Scripps Only Content 2022