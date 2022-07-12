Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band to begin 2023 tour in Florida

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in...
FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. Despite Springsteen's long-time aversion to having his concerts filmed — he says it was a superstition — a new DVD offers a relatively rare look at him and his E Street Band during a peak period in the late 1970s. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
"The Boss" will begin his U.S. tour in Florida next year.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced their 31-date tour stops Tuesday.

Three of the first four stops on the U.S. tour will take place in the Sunshine State, beginning Feb. 1 in Tampa.

After a Feb. 3 date in Atlanta, the band will return to Florida for performances Feb. 5 in Orlando and Feb. 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Barcelona, Spain.
Upon completion of the first leg of the U.S. tour April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, the band will embark on a European tour before returning to North America for another round of shows yet to be announced.

Members of the E Street Band include Delray Beach resident and drummer Max Weinberg and saxophonist Jake Clemons, whose uncle, Clarence Clemons, was the band's original saxophonist before his 2011 death at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach after a massive stroke.

Tickets for any of Springsteen's shows will go on sale starting July 20. Anyone who has signed up for Ticketmaster's verified fan platform will be eligible to receive early access to tickets before they are made available to the public. Click here to register.

