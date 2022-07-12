Delray Beach police tap veteran leader as new police chief
Assistant Chief Russ Mager to replace retiring Chief Javaro Sims
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Delray Beach has found a new top cop.
The Delray Beach Police Department announced Monday night that Assistant Chief Russ Mager has been selected as the next police chief.
Mager replaces outgoing Chief Javaro Sims, who is retiring at the end of August. Mager has been with the department for 26 years, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career.
Sims has worked for the Delray Beach Police Department since 1992, becoming chief in 2019.
A change-of-command ceremony will be held next month.
