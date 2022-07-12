Delray Beach police tap veteran leader as new police chief

Delray Beach has found a new top cop.

The Delray Beach Police Department announced Monday night that Assistant Chief Russ Mager has been selected as the next police chief.

ANNOUNCEMENT: With 30-years of service to the city of Delray Beach, Chief Javaro Sims has been proud to serve the... Posted by Delray Beach Police Department on Monday, July 11, 2022

Mager replaces outgoing Chief Javaro Sims, who is retiring at the end of August. Mager has been with the department for 26 years, serving in many leadership roles throughout his career.

Sims has worked for the Delray Beach Police Department since 1992, becoming chief in 2019.

A change-of-command ceremony will be held next month.

Scripps Only Content 2022