Deputies looking for missing woman last seen in June in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a woman they say has been missing for over a month.

Jacqueline (Jacky) Reyes,30, was last seen on June 1, at 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Shady Lane. She was reported missing on July 1, PBSO said.

Reyes is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Deputies said she took her book bag with a laptop. Her clothing description is unknown.

According to PBSO, Reyes is diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Anyone who locates Jacqueline Reyes is asked to check welfare and contact Detective V. Ebel at 561-688-3740.

