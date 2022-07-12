Detectives hope to identify woman found floating in canal in 1980

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found floating in a canal 42 years ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a reconstruction image of the woman's appearance at the time of her death.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the unidentified woman's body was found floating in a canal at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, west of U.S. Highway 441 in southern Palm Beach County, on June 23, 1980.

Barbera said the woman was a homicide victim and had been in the canal for several days.

According to its website, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has about 360 unsolved homicides that a dedicated team of cold case investigators have been working to solve.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063.

