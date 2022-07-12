Detectives hope to identify woman found floating in canal in 1980
Homicide victim’s body discovered at Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge 42 years ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman found floating in a canal 42 years ago.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a reconstruction image of the woman's appearance at the time of her death.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the unidentified woman's body was found floating in a canal at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, west of U.S. Highway 441 in southern Palm Beach County, on June 23, 1980.
Barbera said the woman was a homicide victim and had been in the canal for several days.
According to its website, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has about 360 unsolved homicides that a dedicated team of cold case investigators have been working to solve.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063.
