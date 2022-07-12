Advertisement

Scorching South Florida heat has workers seeking relief

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tuesday was another scorching summer day in South Florida. The heat and humidity are even testing the Florida natives who are outside working in the heat.

Sean, a mail carrier in Palm Beach County who is originally from Boston, carries a big jug of water everywhere he goes.

"Drink lots of water and hopefully there's a breeze," he said.

A breeze offers a short burst of relief on a day when oppressive doesn't even seem to describe the situation.

Sean, a U.S. Postal Service worker, says the worst heat is still ahead before summer ends.
Anyone who is working outside during the summer has their ways to beat the heat, like seeking shade during a break and finding a cold drink.

"Shade [and] lots of fluids. You have to keep fluids in you," contractor John McMillian said. "Mostly water, electrolytes because you sweat so much because of the humidity and got to find the best way to cool off."

McMillian, who lives in Miami, is currently working in West Palm Beach.

Contractor John McMillian discusses what he does to beat the South Florida heat during the...
Hot days like Tuesday can test even a long time Floridan, who knows how hot it can get.

Sean the mail carrier said when it comes to heat, we haven't seen anything yet.

"It's coming. August is the worst," Sean said.

SB 732, a heat illness prevention bill, was considered in Tallahassee this year, calling for supervisors to identify heat illness and provide first aid. However, that bill was not passed, failing in March.

