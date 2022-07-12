Advertisement

Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide in Boca Raton
Flight that departed from PBIA forced to return after emergency
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Police: Murder-suicide in Boca Raton involved family on vacation
Funnel cloud spotted near Boynton Beach

Latest News

Zion Burton was killed just days before what would have been his 16th birthday.
15-year-old killed at friend’s 13th birthday party
sdf
Gov. Scott responds to new Guard allegations
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters
Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills