Wife says husband killed her parents while she was out of town

The daughter of an elderly couple who was beaten to death at their home in Palm Beach County is speaking out.

Gabriela Lagos says two weeks ago her husband Guillermo Silva, 57, killed her parents.

Lagos was out of town when the killing happened and says Silva stayed to look after her parents.

Lagos added her husband initially gave her a heads up and told her he had plans to hurt her. A week later, her parents were found dead inside their home, beaten to death.

2 dead, suspect arrested in West Palm Beach

Lagos says after the killings, Silva also tried to send her videos of the dead bodies to her phone.

“He had my mom’s phone and he said, ‘Put the camera on, I got something for you,’” she said.

Lagos says she has known Silva for decades and is still trying to process everything.

“I’m still in shock I’m going to need a lot of support, emotional support," she said. "I have to be strong for my children and for my grandchildren.”

Silva has been charged with both murders and is due back in court in August.

The family has since set up a GoFund me page. To help Lagos and her grandchildren, click here.

