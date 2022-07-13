Advertisement

Border Patrol rescues swimmer pulled out to sea in Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A recreational swimmer was rescued by Border Patrol Monday after being pulled out to sea, according to officials.

Authorities say she was found near North Ocean Ave Pier on Palm Beach Island.

According to officials, the swimmer was pulled out to sea by the current and was in distress when Border Patrol pulled her aboard.

One of the agents who is also a certified EMT evaluated her on their way back to shore and she was determined to be OK.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Port St. Lucie to begin leasing more garbage trucks
Shark sighting near Juno Beach forces swimmers out of water
Police searching for missing man last seen in May in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Broward County woman surprised by iguana in her toilet
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million before Friday's drawing
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
K-9 officer credited for tracking down domestic violence suspect