'Flea Circus' to scratch your rockabilly itch in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Here's the thing. As a marketing graduate and journalist, as a rule, I always call things exactly what they are. That makes it super easy for people to know what I'm writing about.

Therefore, it pains to tell you that Professor Pennygood's Mighty Flea Circus, the band that is playing the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Saturday, has nothing to do with pennies, fleas or a circus.

However, this band is good!

The band calls themselves a "well-oiled machine that blends rockabilly, jump, and swing across the decades and into their own original rhythm."

Professor Pennygood's Mighty Flea Circus

'Flea Circus' to scratch your rockability itch Saturday in Ft. Pierce

Their performance is a benefit for the theater's foundation to provide underserved kids on the Treasure Coast opportunities to interact with the arts.

"[This fundraiser is] important because a lot of times school districts these days are cutting programs, sports, music, [and art—art first]. This [fundraiser] gives [students] an opportunity to maintain that connectivity to the arts — the living arts," Chris Cichrek, who is a member of the Sunrise Theatre Foundation board of directors, said.

The event — called "Runaway with the Circus" — promises to be filled with stiltwalkers, jugglers and of course the band!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids.

